LAHORE - The LUMS campus was abuzz with activity as the University welcomed its new class on the last week of August. Kicking off a myriad of fun and informative activities, the Orientation Week (O-Week), is organised in line with the University’s aim to connect with new students and parents on a personal level. The Orientation activities started with a welcome session held at the LUMS Syed Maratib Ali Sports Complex, where 2,700 students, parents, guests and faculty members were in attendance. The entire LUMS community got together to welcome the new class to the campus.