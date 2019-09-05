Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed Misbah-ul-Haq as Pakistan team head coach in all three formats on a three-year contract with former captain Waqar Younis getting the slot of bowling coach.

In line with the PCB’s commitment to ensure transparency, accountability and role clarity at all levels, Misbah was also named as chairman of selectors with head coaches of the six Cricket Association sides as his fellow selectors. “Misbah was a unanimous choice of a five-member panel that comprised Intikhab Alam (former captain, team manager and coach), Bazid Khan (one of the most respected commentators), Asad Ali Khan (member, Board of Governors), Wasim Khan (Chief Executive) and Zakir Khan (Director International Cricket) following a robust recruitment process. On the recommendation of Misbah, the PCB also named two-time former head coach Waqar Younis as bowling coach of the national side on a three-year contract.

“Both the national team appointments were approved by PCB Chairman Ehsan Manil,” said PCB spokesman adding, “The first assignment of Misbah-Waqar combination will be the upcoming three ODI and three T20I home series against Sri Lanka, which will be played from 27 Sep to 9 Oct. The duo’s first series in the World Test Championship will be in Australia when Pakistan will play in Brisbane (21-25 Nov), followed by a day/night Test in Adelaide (29 Nov-3 Dec).”

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “We are delighted to have someone of Misbah-ul-Haq’s leadership, skill and stature taking on the responsibility of our national team. At the same time, I want to thank all the local and foreign candidates who offered their services, but the panel unanimously put their weight behind Misbah as it believed he was a perfect fit for the dual assignments due to his understanding, knowledge and demands of Pakistan cricket across all the three formats of the game.

“The concept of a head coach also being a chief selector is an innovative one and a new introduction to our system. But, while the PCB has further empowered Misbah, it has also put more responsibility on his shoulders as he will now be solely responsible and accountable for his side’s performances. As always, PCB checks and balances will remain. “Furthermore, it strategically integrates nicely with our revamped domestic structure where the six head coaches of the first-class sides will also be the selectors. They will provide regular feedback and updates to Misbah on the local players that will assist him in his preparations and planning.”