Share:

LAHORE - Newly-appointed head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he will introduce an attacking style of play in Pakistan cricket team, making it a winning combination through professionalism.

“I want to professionalize the national cricket team in every department (from top to bottom) to make it a winning combination while playing against top notch of cricket,” said Misbah, while speaking at a press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday after his appointment as head coach and chief selector.

The former Pakistan captain said that he has been handed important responsibilities and that it will be a big test.

“Nothing is easy in this world, as I have played cricket and brought good name for my country. I will perform the new duties with the same spirit and undying professional approach while utilize my experience and expertise to live up to the expectations.”

He said that he will introduce an attacking style of play in the side. “We have to make our cricket more professional. I will try to perform my role in the best possible way. I want to mould Pakistan team to demonstrate aggressive and attacking cricket according to the need of the match and face the opponents with a needed mindset to get desired results.”

He expressed his delight that people related with the administrative control of cricket in Pakistan have faith in him and vowed to fulfill his new responsibilities with sheer commitment and responsibility.

“My target is to go all-out to deliver on both the fronts with utmost responsibility and honesty. Whatever I have achieved today and whatever I am today, it is because of my country (Pakistan) and I am very grateful for that.”

To a query, he clarified that aggressive cricket and attacking game does not mean that Pakistan team should always remain in the same mode. “It must have the ability to adjust according to situation to adopt a game plan which is suitable and as a coach he would endeavour that the team must play quality cricket to win.

“There should be variety in the performance of the team to exhibit good cricket in different situations, to play attacking and aggressive cricket and to decide in certain situations the type of cricket team needs to play,”

he said.

He agreed to a questioner that the captain of the team should have a say in the selection of final playing XI. “I think the team captain has an important role and his opinion and recommendations regarding the team selection should be given due importance.”

Misbah said he is not afraid of criticism as he has experienced it in the past as a captain and he always welcome the positive criticism aim at improving the team’s performance. “I know all about criticism and I know how to deal with it and it is important to listen to the positive points and to make improvement. I also know how to handle the irrelevant points.”

The head coach termed the newly-appointed bowling coach Waqar Younis as “a better choice and option” because of his standing in the game, saying he doesn’t see any problem working with him and he has already worked with him in Pakistan Super League. “Waqar does not interfere in

my domain nor I do in his part of job,” he added.

He said he would utilize his past experience to better the team’s performance in Test cricket. He also advocated his point of view that if the team does better in Test cricket, it will also perform to a required level in other formats of the game.