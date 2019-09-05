Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the Medical Teachings Institutions (MIT) Ordinance 2019 was introduced as part of a public sector hospital reform plan and would not lead to the privatisation of government hospitals.

In a message posted on the social networking website Twitter, PM Imran stressed that the ordinance would enable the improved management of public sector hospitals in the Punjab province, in line with modern management standards.

"The MTI Act/Ordinance is to enable improved and modern management of public sector hospitals. This is NOT privatisation but part of our public sector hospitals' reform plan. The hospitals will remain government hospitals. Better managed hospitals will mean better facilities for patients," he said.