Share:

SHIKARPUR - Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana, Irfan Baloch, keeping an eye over threats, visited Shikarpur and briefed by Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan, police chief Shikarpur on Wednesday.

Baloch told the journalists that all the processions and majilis would be recorded by CCTV cameras and strict surveillance would be conducted by law enforcers to maintain law and order situation to avoid any untoward situation because Shikarpur and Jacobabad have faced terrorists attack in past.

At least 925 majilis, 188 mourning processions and tributes will be offered to martyrs of Karbala at 126 imambargahs in Shikarpur district of Sindh while 49 police pickets, out of 245, will be established at entry and exit points of the Shikarpur besides 4622 police personnel, 300 police and 300 Pak Army personnel will discharge their duties while 284 streets of Shikarpur will also be remained under surveillance to cope with any untoward situation.