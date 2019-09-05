Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has arrested an accused Iqbal Z Ahmed in an ongoing inquiry about the alleged money laundering. The accused will be presented before the Accountability Court for the remand as per law, said a statement issued by NAB Karachi on Wednesday. According to a private TV channel, the accountability watch dog’s Karachi team arrested Iqbal, a businessman, from Kashmir Road. He was arrested for his involvement in the LNG case. According to the channel, the businessman would be shifted to Lahore from Karachi where the investigation would be conducted. Earlier, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail were arrested for their involvement in the case.