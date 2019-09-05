Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has approved the plea bargain request of Rs10.665 billion in ongoing investigation against seven accused involved in the fake accounts scam.

According to the available documents with The Nation, the Chairman NAB approved the plea bargain request of seven accused in ongoing investigation against the holder of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake accounts scam regarding misappropriation of land owned by Government of Sindh and Pakistan Steel Mills by public functionaries of Board of Revenue Sindh, Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others.

NAB approved the plea bargain request of Abdul Ghani owns 37.5 acre land of Sindh government and plea bargain request approved against of Rs2.090 billion, Hammad Shahid owns 34.25 acre land and plea bargain request approved against Rs500 million, Tariq Baig, owns 33.85 acre land and plea bargain request approved against Rs490.91 million, Muhammad Iqbal owns 32.825 acre land and plea bargain request approved against Rs470 million, Muhammad Tauseef owns 37.5 land and plea bargain request approved against Rs2.090billion, Aamir owns 40 acre land and plea bargain request approved against Rs2.23billion and Siraj Shahid owns 50 acre land and plea bargain request approved against Rs2.278 billion.

NAB Rawalpindi had also claimed that it has recovered Rs13 billion, arrested 39 accused persons, placed names of 41 accused on Exit Control List, filed six corruption references and authorised 21 inquiries and 12 investigations in fake bank accounts scam. It also filed six corruption references in the respected Accountability Courts Islamabad against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Younus Kadwai, Hussain Lawai and others which are under trial as per law.

The Supreme Court referred Fake Bank Accounts cases to NAB for further investigation in January 2019. NAB Rawalpindi has also freezed properties of worth Rs51.46 Billion approximately.

Chairman NAB has appreciated the performance of NAB Rawalpindi and expressed extreme satisfaction on the progress of cases in NAB Rawalpind.