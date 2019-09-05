Share:

LAHORE - Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has launched the all-new Honda Accord, one of the high-end models that have received an excellent response from customers globally. The all-new Honda Accord was launched in Lahore at Honda Plant, Manga Mandi. Speaking on the occasion, Hironobu Yoshimura, President & CEO Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, expressed his views about the legacy of Honda and its contribution in the automobile industry. He officially introduced the all-new Honda Accord, the premium sedan that has been mastered through time. “We are confident that all new Accord will further strengthen our brand presence in the country.” Amir Nazir, General Manager Sales & Marketing, gave an overview of the car and highlighted the new features of All-new Accord 2019. He also added that the 10th generation Honda Accord is powered by 1.5L VTEC TURBO engine with Earth Dreams Technology, which delivers powerful performance and fuel efficiency.