Both Saudi Arabian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan-al Nahyan have affirmed that no other country could replace Pakistan in bilateral relations with their countries.

According to sources, delegations of both countries held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM’s Office in Islamabad for about 40 minutes.

Representatives of Saudi Arabia and the UAE categorically explained their stance on the longstanding Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

Meanwhile, PM Khan succeeded in convincing the delegations against India’s human rights’ violations and atrocities in Kashmir.

Al-Jubeir told PM Khan that Saudi Arabia aims to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan. Sultan-al Nahyan outlined Pakistan’s relations with the UAE as important. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to overall situation of Kashmir came under discussion during the meeting.

PM Imran Khan expressed the country’s grave concerns over worsening humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir amid a month-long stringent curfew and communications blackout.

Khan further underscored that India’s actions are a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

“There was a genuine fear of a false flag operation to divert world’s attention from India’s illegal actions and intensified repression of Kashmiris.”

The prime minister added that Saudi Arabia and UAE have an important role to play in the dispute.

He urged international community to pressurise India to halt and reverse its illegal actions and aggressive policies and postures in occupied Kashmir.

The visiting dignitaries said they were visiting Pakistan at the direction of their leadership. They reaffirmed the strategic significance of the relationship of KSA and UAE with Pakistan.

They also acknowledged Pakistan’s role and efforts in promoting and maintaining regional peace and stability.

Both countries would remain engaged to help address the current challenges, defuse tensions, and promote an environment of peace and security.