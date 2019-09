Share:

A parliamentary delegation of Oman headed by Majles Al Shura Chairman Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

PM Khan apprised the visiting delegation about sufferings of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian troops.

The two sides emphasised on the need to further enhance bilateral trade ties and strengthen mutual cooperation in various fields.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was also present during the meeting.