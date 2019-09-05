Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed officials and government agencies concerned to revise standard operating procedures to root out corrupt practices at check posts on highways in the country.

Taking notice of rent seeking from goods transport by various government agencies, including police, excise and customs through checkposts at national highways, the Prime Minister has directed for immediate steps to check this practice.

According to a letter written by Prime Minister Office to the secretaries of interior and narcotics, provincial chief secretaries and other concerned officials, the Prime Minister has directed for reducing number of check posts in coordination with other stakeholders where possible. Prime Minister stressed that supervisory role should be made effective.

The letter has directed for completing the above exercise by 5th of the next month and submitting a report to Prime Minister Office.

Directs for reducing number of checkposts on national highways

It said that after 5th of the next month, action will be initiated against not only the ground staff of various check posts but also against supervisory officers.

EASE OF DOING BUSINESS FOR SMES

APP adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) to expedite work on ‘ease of doing business’ and eliminating unnecessary permissions and regulations in all ministries and present a weekly progress report in this respect. The Prime Minister was chairing a briefing/meeting on the steps, being taken regarding the ‘ease of doing business’ for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman BOI Zubair Gilani and other officers were in attendance.

The Chairman BOI briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the measures, taken so far, by the BOI regarding the ease of doing business for SMEs.

The Prime Minister was informed that in order to ensure ease of doing business for SMEs, the work on computerisation and automation of the process of necessary permissions and registration, was in progress so as to make the procedures easy, ensure transparency and eliminate red-tapism.

The Prime Minister was further informed that a five-year 2019-2024 Small and Medium Enterprises Policy was being framed.

The Prime Minister said that the present government was fully striving to utilize all available resources and technology to transform the institutions and system on modern lines.

The matters relating to contract enforcement and further streamlining of land revenue, should be specially focused in consultation with the Ministry of Law, he added.