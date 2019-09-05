Share:

DIR LOWER - A police head constable was martyred and three other policemen were injured in an IED blast in Lajbok area of Lower Dir on Wednesday.

Police sources said that the police personnel were coming back to their patrol car after attending a meeting with District Police Officer when suddenly an IED went off at Lajbok area in the jurisdiction of Balambat police station.

As a result, Head Constable Saifullah martyred on the spot while constables Sohail, Ijaz and driver Tariq were injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition was reported stable.

The police cordoned off the area and started investigation.