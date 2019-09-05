Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly member Khurram Sher Zaman announced that a million tree campaign is going to be launched in Karachi coming Sunday.

Speaking to media persons on his visit to Urban Forest Park in Clifton here, Sherzaman said that PTI is in the process of restoring and uplifting the city. “Due to the incompetence of the provincial government, we launched a Clean Karachi campaign which has removed trash out of the city’s major drains, following the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. We have also decided to launch Million Tree Campaign,” he added.

The PTI leader said that after the failure of Sindh government, the federal government has come to solve the problems of Karachi. Sherzaman was of the view that the condition of Urban Forest Park is dismal, adding that they would approach Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar for uplifting this park.

“We will ensure that the condition Urban Forest Park is improved within three months. There is another park in front of Urban Forest Park, where the work has begun,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, another PTI MPA Shahzad Qureshi said that the Million Tree Campaign would succeed. He said that the citizens of Karachi have always participated in every PTI campaign.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government, Qureshi said the provincial government has been making false claims of changing the destiny of Sindh and Karachi city. “Karachi is moving towards destruction instead of a developed city. PTI will always stand with the citizens of Karachi in every difficult situation,” he added.