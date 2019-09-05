Share:

GUJRANWALA-Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Basharat Raja on Wednesday stressed the need for unity, tolerance and harmony, asking the scholars belonging to different schools of thought to utilise the pulpit for forging brotherhood and cohesion among followers of different sects, especially in the holy month of Muharram.

“Peace and rule of law are linked to unity, tolerance and harmony and every individual must act to ensure intersect harmony,” the minister stated while presiding over a meeting of cabinet committee on law and order held here at Commissioner Office in Gujranwala on Wednesday.

The minister lauded that religious scholars and leaders always have always played remarkable role to create intersect and interfaith harmony in the society.

Provincial ministers - Ch Akhlaq Ahmed, Muhammad Hashim, Ansar Majeed Niazi and Bao Rizwan, Punjab IG Police Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan, Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood, RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi, DC Naila Baqar, CPO Dr Moeen Masood and other officers participated in the meeting.

Raja Basharat informed that the government has completed foolproof arrangements for maintaining the law and order during Muharramul Harram. He said that control rooms have been set up at all the division and district headquarters to monitor the situation round the clock. He said Islam is a religion of peace and teaches its followers the lesson of peace and brotherhood. “All of us should play due role to maintain law and order and harmony in the society during Muharamul Harram,” he stressed, adding that in view of internal and external challenges being faced by the country, the nation needs to be united to crush terrorism and foil the nefarious conspires of the enemies.

The minister maintained that the government has authorized the districts administration to impose section 144, or call the Rangers and Army, as and when required.

He warned that troublemakers would be dealt with sternly and nobody would be allowed to hurt peace in the society.

He urged the members of peace committees and scholars from all sects to play their due role for maintaining brotherhood and peace during Ashura-e-Muharram.

13 HELD WITH DRUGS, LOOTED GOODS

The District Police arrested 13 dacoits and six drug pushers during a crackdown launched on criminals and recovered stolen goods, cash, illegal arms and drugs from them.

According police officials, the Satellite Town, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested accused including Kaka Butt, Saleem, Abu Baker, Umer, Jamshed and Khalid and recovered drugs from them.

Meanwhile, the CIA police arrested two dacoits including Abdul Wahab and Kaleem and recovered Rs150,000, two pistols and three cellphones from their possession; the Sabzi Mandi Police arrested six dacoits including Aaqib, Sajid, Waheed, Billal and Imran and recovered Rs459000, two motorcycles, two pistols and 1,260 gram drugs, while the Qila Didar Singh Police have arrested Qasim, Kashif, Umair, Adnan Masih and Sardar and recovered Rs270,000, two motorcycles, four cellphones and five pistols from them.