LAHORE-Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada has threatened the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video, uploaded on her twitter account, Pirzada can be seen playing with snakes, crocodile, as she says these are the special gifts for Prime Minister Modi.

“As a Kashmiri girl, I am ready with all these snakes to gift it to PM Narendra Modi. Get ready to die in hell. All my friends are however peace friendly,” she says in the video, and then sings a song to show her solidarity towards the people of Kashmir.” On August 17, Pirzada released a song on Kashmir issue on her Twitter handle. In another tweet, she said, “We Kashmiri’s love Pakistan, always have, always will.”

Since New Delhi scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, tensions have risen between India and Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted that his country would not initiate a military conflict with India, warning of the risk to the world of nuclear war breaking out between the South Asian neighbours, as tensions over the disputed region of Kashmir remain high. “We are two nuclear-armed countries, if tensions rise then there is a danger to the world from this,” Khan said at the International Sikh Convention.