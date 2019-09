Share:

Lahore - Three children died and their mother wounded critically in a road accident on Chand Rai Road in Kot Lakhpat on Wednesday. The injured woman, identified as 40-year-old Nasrin Bibi was rushed to Lahore General Hospital. The deceased were identified as 14-year-old Salman, his five-year-old sister Muqaddas, and three-year-old brother Hassan. Separately, a 65-year-old woman died and four others were wounded when a mini truck hit a motorcycle-rickshaw near Malipura on the Bund Road.