LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh Wednesday said that the performance of all Divisional Sports Officers (DSOs) will be reviewed every month to access their contribution in the overall development of sports in the province. He said this while addressing a meeting all Divisional Sports Officers of the province here at National Hockey Stadium. The meeting was convened to review the performance of all the DSOs. Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and other officials also attended the meeting.