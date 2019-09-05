Share:

Lahore - A seminar on Congo and dengue fever was held by the Department of Medicine of KEMU with Prof Dr Irshad Hussain Qureshi in the chair.Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal was the chief guest while All the heads of the medical, surgical and allied departments, Medical Superintendent of Mayo Hospital, consultants, undergraduate and postgraduate students and nurses participated in the seminar. The event deliberated upon diagnosis, clinical manifestations, treatment and protective measures to be taken by the doctors and staff while looking after patients. Dr M Naeem Afzal described that any patient having high grade fever more than three days along with body aches and headache with exposure of livestock or infected patients, with or without bleeding manifestation must visit hospital and get his blood count checked for these viral illnesses like dengue and Congo fever. Dr Somia Iqtadar said these two diseases have many common features but bleeding is more prominent in Congo and patient may have complications of liver or kidney failure. Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi and Prof Sajid Ubaidullah stressed the need for precautions among doctors and paramedical staff. They highlighted that preventive equipments are available in Mayo Hospital and doctors should treat the patients whole heartedly according to prescribed guidelines.