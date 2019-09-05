Share:

BUREWALA-The daughter of a disabled man Farah Khaliq earned honours for his family and retained Burewala name as “The City of Education” by taking first position in Vehari district and overall fifth position in the Bahuddin Zakaria University BSc examinations.

Student Farah Khaliq wants to become a civil servant to support his family to have bright future. Burewala private college student Farah Khaliq has secured fifth position in Bahuddin Zakaria University and 1st position in Vehari district in the BSC Annual Examination. She didn’t break her connection with studies despite her poor family background and mother’s death a few months ago. She secured 689 marks out of 800 in BA/BSc BZU Annual Examinations. She finished fifth amongst 48 thousand students and first in the Vehari district.

Her disabled father, who is unable to move, also gained support from her. She also earned to support her family and siblings after college hours by teaching tuition to local children at home. She said that “after the demise of her mother, she continued her studies as well and also supported his father and siblings by teaching the children at home.

Talking about her future ambitions, Farah Khaliq said that she wants to continue her higher education. The college administration is also very keen and encouraged by her success to support such students.

Pakistan Baitul Maal Chairman Syed Aon Abbas Buppi has announced support for Farah Khaliq to help her get higher education and for her ailing father. Syed Aon Abbas Buppi said: “we will support Farah Khaliq to complete her dreams as she deserves it the most.” He said that such students are example for others that in difficult condition how to survive for education. He said that Pakistan Baitul Maal is supporting more than 50,000 students to complete their education.