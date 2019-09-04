Share:

WAH CANTT- Taxila police has detained an accused wanted in a land transfer case without bringing the arrest on record. The accused Najeeb was arrested by Mianwali police and handed over to Taxila Police on August 31, as he was wanted in a case registered against him on August 19. According to sources, the accused was booked by Taxila Police on August 19 on complaint of Assistant Director Land Record Taxila Aqib Javaid. The revenue official in his application to Taxila Police had stated that a land developer Mozzam Ali through his man Najeeb had submitted forged revenue documents for transfer of land on February 26, 2018.

Later, the land developer and his co–accused went into hiding. The Taxila Police through mobile phone location traced the co-accused in Mianwali and got him arrested. He was handed over to Taxila Police the same day but they did not show the arrest on record.

SP Potohar Syed Ali said that the accused was ‘under custody’ of the police. He said that investigation officer had the authority to keep an accused under custody till the investigations are completed. He said that the IO was waiting for reply from revenue department over the issue after which the police would decide whether to document the arrest or let the accused walk free.