Lahore - The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority is going to introducing the Microsoft Technical Certification Courses in collaboration with the IT giant, Microsoft. According to handout, Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique announced the courses after a meeting with Microsoft rep Jabran Jamshed.. COO Akhter Abbas Bharwana, Sania Saleem and other senior officials attended the meeting. Jabran Jamshed said that the earlier conducted Microsoft Basic Course with Tevta was a very pleasant experience. He called it a success story pointing out that 85% success ratio of Tevta Students in this course was highest among all public-sector educational institutes. Ali Salman pointed out that in future there was a tremendous scope for Jobs and self-employment in the field of IT and being conscious of it we intend taking full advantage of the opportunity. He pointed out that Microsoft Certification is internationally acclaimed due to which the students completing it would be able to earn respectable living both locally and abroad. He said Pakistan stood at No 4 in freelancing in the World.