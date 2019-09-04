Share:

LAHORE - The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir has said that the textile industry is ready for adopting renewable (solar hybrid) energy solutions to deal with sustainability and competitiveness issues. He was speaking at an awareness session organised for member mills at the APTMA Punjab office in association with Solar Quality Foundation (SQF). Senior Vice Chairman APTMA Punjab Abdul Rahim Nasir, Vice Chairman APTMA Punjab Aamir Sheikh, Treasurer-elect APTMA Punjab Kamran Arshad, and a large number of representatives of mills were also present on this occasion. While pointing out the energy affordability issue of Punjab-based industry, he emphasized the importance of energy in the whole energy mix of industry and stated that its share has become more than 35-40% in total conversion cost in the basic textiles, i.e., spinning and weaving.