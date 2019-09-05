Share:

Lahore - An exhibition of Turkish artist ‘Ebro art’ kicked off in Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Wednesday. Turkish Cultural Centre Lahore with the collaboration of LCWU’s Department of Persian and Institute of Visual Arts and Design organised the exhibition. LCWU Vice chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Director Turkish Cultural Centre Lahore Ulash Ertash and faculty attended the exhibition. Director Turkish Cultural Centre Lahore Ulash Ertash said universities in Turkey and Pakistan could collaborate in many disciplines. Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said that Turkey and Pakistan have long history of mutual cooperation in multiple areas and brotherhood.