KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani Wednesday said that the use of force and threats could not discourage the Bhuttos adding that Bhuttos always faced the tyrannical rulers with courage and history was full of their sacrifices.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had been shifted to prison even when he was seriously unwell. He said that MPA Faryal Talpur was treated in a similar indecent manner when she was shifted to prison from the hospital on the eve of Eid day.

The minister said that even the production orders issued from the Sindh Assembly were denied. This was the clear violation of rules & regulations, he added. He said that till date no allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur had been proved. The minister said that it was extremely deplorable that the daughter of the former president was not allowed to see her father in prison even when the relatives of the dangerous inmates had access to them.

“The Pakistan Prisoners Code is not being followed in letter and spirit in the case of Zardari. Even the order of courts is being denied in this case. The court had allowed the former president to avail the facilities he needed at his own expense,” he added. He said that even the dictators in this country did not treat the women ruthlessly.

The minister questioned that why the leaders of PTI including Pervez Khatak, Khusro Bakhtiyar, Memood Khan, Asad Qaiser were not being arrested. He told that the efforts were in progress to grill another PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in ‘false and fabricated’ references. He was of the view that the injustices of the federal government with the political prisoners were undermining a larger cause of raising voice against the violation of human rights by India in held Kashmir.

Meanwhile chairing a meeting at Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSIS), Ghani said that the lone focus of the administration of SESSI should be to provide as much relief as possible under the relevant laws to the workers. He said that SESSI should work for the protection of the legitimate rights of the workers.

Sindh govt approves 303 appointments against deceased quota

The Sindh government on Wednesday approved 303 appointments in various departments against deceased quota and also directed deputy commissioners to expedite the process of recruitment of various cases which were pending from the previously approved cases without any further delay.

The decision was taken by the Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah while presiding over an important meeting on implementation of recruitments in government departments against deceased quota.

The meeting gave approval of 303 appointments in various government departments, including 115 in the departments of School Education, 44 in health, 16 in agriculture, supply and prices, 6Forest & Wildlife, 13 in home (including police), 49 in local government, 45 in irrigation, 9 in Public Health Engineering, 3 in SGA&CD, 1 in college education, 1 in food Department government of Sindh.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed all the deputy commissioners to expedite the process of recruitment against deceased quota by conducting meetings of District recruitment committees.

Giving direction for adhering to transparency in recruitment process, Mumtaz Shah said he would review the cases after every 15 days. The meeting was attended by the secretaries of the departments concerned.

New cleanliness plan to be launched after Muharram

Spokesperson for Sindh Government and Adviser to Chief Minister for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that a new cleanliness plan of the megacity Karachi has been developed by the Sindh Government.

Talking to media during his visit to Karachi fish harbor, he said that after Muharamul Harram this cleanliness drive would be started.

He said that Federal Minister Ali Zaidi sought donations from the citizens of Karachi but failed to bring any funding from the federal government. He requested the federal government to fulfill the promises made to the people of Karachi.

He said corruption had been reduced in Karachi fish harbor and now European Union has opened imports from Pakistan. He said now fishermen are facilitated by installing new equipment and a floating jetty.

Chairman of the Fishermen Co-operative Society Abdul Bar on the occasion claimed that Rs 200 million have already given to Karachi Port Trust (KPT) by Sindh Fisheries Department for repair and maintenance of the fish harbor but nothing is done so far in this regard.