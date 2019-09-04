Share:

ISLAMABAD- Works for removal of wild growth and vegetation from all over the city remained underway on Wednesday, a statement said.

Ensuring coordinated efforts among the departments including the ICT Administration, MCI and Capital Development Authority (CDA), removal of wild growth is being carried out simultaneously in all parks, grounds, green belts, sectors, business centres and others areas of the city, it said.

In this connection, staff of Parks Directorate is clearing vegetation and wild growth from F-9 Park, Japanese Park, Lakeview Park and other parks of the city. Most of the area of F-9 Park has been cleared.

Similarly, wild grass and vegetation from F-8 Markaz; green belt along the Margalla Road, PRC Chowk, Kashmir Highway, Pakistan Monument, 10th Avenue and other areas have been cleared. In addition to this, pruning of trees in sector G-9/2, G-9/4, Barri Imam and other areas has also been completed while work in the other areas is in progress, it added.

Similarly, garbage dumps from green belts and jungle areas are also being removed and fines are being imposed on the elements involved in the dumping waste in the jungle areas and green belts.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA had directed all departments to jointly remove wild bushes and vegetation and improve overall cleanliness of the city, the statement said.

Furthermore, assistant commissioners were directed to ensure cleanliness; removal of wild growth and cleanliness process in their respective areas, the statement concluded.

meanwhile, a meeting here on Wednesday with Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah in the chair decided continuing anti-encroachment operation in the capital city.

The minister chaired the meeting of inter-ministerial committee on encroachments at the Ministry of Interior on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a statement said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to the PM on National Health Services Zafar Mirza, SAPM on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan, and Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Raja Khurram Nawaz attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that poor people affected by anti encroachment operations in Islamabad would be considered and facilitated.