NAROWAL-A woman, who was allegedly tortured and burnt by in-laws in Narowal few days earlier, died at a hospital in Lahore on Wednesday. According to details, over 70 percent of her body had been burned and she was shifted to the burns ward at a hospital in Lahore. After struggling for life for few days, she breathed her last on Wednesday afternoon.

In her statement to the police, the woman alleged that her in-laws subjected her to severe torture and sprinkled petrol on her before setting her on fire. Police said that the horrific incident took place at Jhugian village in Narowal.

Earlier on March 20, a Kamalia woman who had been allegedly tortured by her in-laws, succumbed to her injuries.

Sadia, 22, had been allegedly set on fire by her husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law ten days ago in Kamalia’s Buhlool Wala Mohalla. Her 70 per cent body had been burned and she was shifted to the burns ward of Allied Hospital.

Police had registered a case and arrested all the accused.