Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Sidra Imran has expressed serious concerns over the worst education situation in the Sindh province.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Sidra Imran said that as per reports above 18000 teachers are not performing their duties while teachers who are getting 40,000 to 125,000 rupees monthly salaries have not even visited the school.

Moreover, she termed ghost and political appointed teachers main factor for destroying the education system of province.

These are the political appointees teachers appointed during last 12 years, who are now playing with the future of our children, she added.

The PTI lawmaker asked the Education Ministry to answer that when these teachers appointed on whose reference and from which political party they belong & either they appointed on merit basis.

Sirdra Imran said that the Chief Minister has taken the charge of Education Department by removing Education Minister and he (CM) should inform about his plan for the betterment of education system.

The PTI MPA expressed fear that our public schools would be used as a polling station only.