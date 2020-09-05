Share:

MULTAN - As many as 280 people and 120 cattle heads were rescued by coordinated efforts of different departments in flooded mauzas of the city.

ADCR Tayyab Khan, in a statement on Friday, said that Rescue 1122 rescued the villagers living in the flooded areas besides, cattle heads.

He informed that he had been visiting these areas for the last four days on the directions of DC, Aamir Khattak, adding that livestock department vaccinated 1,694 animals including 1,420 small and 274 large cattle. Tayyab Khan, who is also focal person for flood informed that 10,000 cusec had reduced in water flow and it would further reduce by next 12 hours.

The ADCR stated that Chenab was in low flood in Multan district according to irrigation department.

Oil tanker carrying 40,000 liters turns turtle

An oil tanker carrying 40,000 liters turned turtle near Southern Bypass in the limits of Makhdoom Rasheed Police Station on Friday.

DSP Makhdoom Rasheed PS said that oil tanker TLK-887 overturned spilling Oil on the road which hampered the traffic.

On being altered, Police, Rescue 1122, Fire Brigade and other departments teams reached the spot and halted the traffic at once to avoid any mishap, he informed.

The area had been sealed completely and no citizen was allowed to visit it, the DSP said and added that the driver managed to flee from the scene.