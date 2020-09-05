Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 36,887 public complaints received at Pakistan Citizen Portal have been resolved by different departments in the district.

This was informed in a meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Muhammad Khalid, on Friday. The meeting was apprised that of 39,325 complaints received at Pakistan Citizen Portal, 36,887 had been redressed.

102,000 fake calls made at 15 last month

The Police Emergency Service 15 received 102,000 fake calls out of total 122,000 during the last month.

According to Incharge Emergency Services 15 Arqam Saleem Mirza, 122,000 calls were made by people and only 20,000 were important.

He said that making fake or unnecessary calls at 15 was against the law which wasted time and resources of the police department.

He appealed to people to avoid fake calls, otherwise, they would have to face action.

Abducted girl recovered, four arrested

The police arrested four accused, including two women, and recovered an abducted girl. A police spokesperson on Friday said that a police team arrested Salma Bibi, Rani Bibi, Abid and Moula and started investigation. On their identification, the police recovered the girl from a home in Lahore who was abducted on July 19. The accused were relatives of the girl, the police said.