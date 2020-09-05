Share:

SARGODHA - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 540 liters of unhealthy milk on Friday.

The authorities said that dairy safety team intercepted 61 vehicle and motorcycles at various roads in the city having 11,110 liters milk.

The PFA disposed of 540 liters of unwholesome milk and took samples during checking besides conducting laboratory test on the spot.

Youth commits suicide

A youth committed suicide over family dispute in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station on Friday.

Police informed that Hussnain Waheed, 18, resident of Mukhtar colony, tehsil Bhalwal, quarreled with his parents over some family matter. In a fit of rage he ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.