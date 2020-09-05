Share:

LAHORE - The COVID-19 brought another life loss in the province while the number of cases reached 97,044 after registration of 61 new cases.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday, total number of deaths in the province reached 2,206. The P&SHD confirmed 24 new cases of coronavirus reported in Lahore, one in Sheikhupura, two in Gujranwala, five in Rawalpindi,one in Attock, two in Sialkot, one in Gujrat, five in Multan, one in Vehari, five in Faisalabad, one in Chiniot, three in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, two in Rahimyar Khan, one in Sahiwal, two in Okara, two in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Toba Tek Singh and one case was reported in Sargodha district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 985,347 tests for COVID-19 so far while 92,539 confirmed cases recovered.

Meanwhile, another confirmed case of dengue was reported in the province during the last 24 hours from Gujrat district. According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department 639 suspect cases of dengue had been reported in the last 24 hours and their tests were being conducted.

So far 50 cases of dengue have been registered from January in the province, however, 47 patients have been discharged after recovery and remaining patients are under treatment. No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures of the government. The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province.