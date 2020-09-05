Share:

LAHORE - At least nine persons were killed and 827 others injured in 760 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, report. As many as 470 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 357 with minor injuries were treated on the sport by Rescue Medical Teams. The data analysis showed that 337 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 112 pedestrians, and 387 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 204 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 212 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 79 victims, and at third Multan with 56 accidents and 62 victims. According to the data, 613 motorbikes, 103 auto-rickshaws, 62 motorcars, 26 vans, six passenger buses, 22 trucks and 106 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.