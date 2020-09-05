Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said after recommendations of sub-committee of the steering committee of the education department, all educational institutions in the province should not be opened simultaneously on September 15.

He said this while talking in a meeting of the steering committee of the education department held under his chairmanship, said the statement released here on Friday.

The sub-committee of the steering committee of the education department recommended instead of opening all the classes at once, it should be opened in different phases, the Sindh minister said.

The minister said that the meeting finalised the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of schools and also finalised the recommendations that the province will share with the federal government in an upcoming meeting. The meeting will be held on September 7 and will include all education ministers regarding the decision of reopening of schools.

Keeping in view the recommendations of sub-committee, he said the classes IX and above should be opened in the first phase and after one week i.e. on September 21, classes 6 to 8 should be opened.

After one week i.e. September 28, the classes from pre-primary to 5th should be opened; he said adding if any case of COVID-19 comes up during this time, govt can control it immediately.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani informed the meeting that some private colleges had admitted children and now they were also demanding mark sheets from these children. He directed the Additional Secretary HSC to contact these private colleges and inform them that the mark sheets of these children would be provided to them within a week of the announcement of the results of these examinations.

The minister warned that if any school opens before the said date then they will be violating the law. He added that if a school wants to take time in ensuring that the SOPs are implemented then they will be given time. “We will announce our final decision after the September 7 NCOC meeting,” said Ghani.

The recommendations put forward by Sindh’s steering committee for education are in line with last month’s NCOC meeting’s suggestion that educational institutions should be reopened with “top-to-bottom” approach, starting from universities, colleges and high schools.

The NCOC had suggested a gradual opening of institutions based on best practices and input from experts. The forum proposed that educational institutions be opened with a top-to-bottom approach on a rotation basis with a focus on higher education.

It also recommended staggered timings for various institutions while the suspension of activities which involve contact and mass gatherings, including co-curricular activities.

“Educational institutions must ensure all Covid protocols and prepare accordingly before final decision,” the NCOC said in a statement after the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Education Secretary Muhammad Ahmed Narejo, Secretary Colleges Baqir Naqvi, Additional Secretary Fauzia Khan, Asif Memon, Chairman Secondary and Inter Boards, DG Private Schools Mansoob Siddiqui, officials of all private school associations and education department officials.

The educational institutions in the province have been closed since sudden outbreak of Cove 19 in the country.

Later, the Chairman of Secondary and Inter Boards informed said the results of Class IX and Matriculation would be announced on September 15 while Class XI and XII results be announced on September 30 and their mark sheets would be released within a week of the results.

BISE extends registration date for private schools, colleges

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Nawabshah has extended the date of registration and affiliation for private educational institutions for the academic session 2020-21 till September 15.

According to inspector of Institutions, Muhammad Hassan Khoso, public and private educational institutions of the division not affiliated or registered with the board can now complete the process till such date without late fee.

He said after due date, registration could be obtained with a late fee of Rs.1000 from 16th to 21st September, Rs.1500 from 22nd to 25th September and Rs.2500 from 28th September to 2nd October.

He advised administrations of such institutions to submit their affiliation fee for registration within the stipulated period avoiding any inconvenience.

He maintained that admission and examination forms for the year 2020-2021 would not be issued to the students of educational institutions which failed to get register with the board till September 15.