Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army troops reached Khushab district to assist civil administration in relief and rescue operations following flash floods in the region.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, more than 10 villages of district Khushab were affected due to the recent rains. “Troops of Mangla Corps carrying damage assessment and busy in relief measures to help affected flood victims in Jabbi, Dhokri, Bhola, Khaliqabad, Waheer, Hadali areas,” said an ISPR press release.

The recent monsoon rains have left dozens dead and rendered thousands homeless across the country with more intense rains being predicted. The heavy monsoon rains also triggered flash floods in differen parts of the country and forced thousands to lose their homes. The widespread downpours also led to massive damages to infrastructure across the country. Pak Army reached to the flood victims across the country and launched relief operations to help the local population in the time of distress. Widespread rains are expected to continue in many parts of the country during the next couple of days.