ISLAMABAD-Production crew on The Batman are ‘working round the clock’ to try and film scenes without Robert Pattinson who is in self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. The Hollywood actor, 34, who is understood to have turned up on set with a temperature - will have to stay away from filming for 14 days while he recovers and to ensure he doesn’t spread the deadly virus. Amid fears that halting production for two weeks could cost as much as £5 million, the film’s director Matt Reeves is trying to film as much as he can at the Warner Bros. Studio in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, without his leading man. Any of the 130-strong crew who did not have direct contact with Pattinson are being asked to return to work and sets that had been prepared are being moved from studio G to another studio. ‘Anything that can be shot and does not involved Pattinson will now go ahead,’ a set insider told.