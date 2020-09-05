Share:

ISLAMABAD - China yesterday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his “warm remarks” on Pak-China relations.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad applauded warm remarks by PM Imran Khan on China-Pak relations.

“The Embassy also appreciates contribution of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) Authority in advancing CPEC in a fully committed way. We will work with Pak Govt in earnest under guidance of the two leadership for a shared future,” it added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that China’s growth rate was faster than any other country in the world, and Pakistan can benefit from the manner in which China has developed and has lifted its people out of poverty.

In an interview, Imran Khan said that Pakistan’s economic future is now linked to China and the bilateral relations between Islamabad and Beijing are “better than ever before.”

On Kashmir dispute, the PM said he was hopeful that Pakistan and India can sort out the issue. He reiterated he had never been in favour of a military solution.