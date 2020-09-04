Share:

LAHORE -Chughtai Lab hosted the launch of its radiology services at their head office from 3:00pm to 5:00 pm. Chughtai Lab’s radiology services are an attempt to deliver top quality services to patients, with the same level of convenience and reliability that Chughtai Lab is known for. Now patients can avail all the services under one roof at 7 Jail Road, Gulberg 3, Lahore.

Dr. Omar Chughtai, Director Operations, Chughtai Lab welcomed the guests at the ceremony and shed light on the journey of Chughtai Lab to where it is today and our emphasis on quality patient care all over Pakistan.

Dr. Furqan Ahmad, Head Department of Radiology, Chughtai Lab talked about the range of imaging services at Chughtai Lab which includes1.5 tesla MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Siemens,160 Slice Aquilion Lightning CT Scan (Computed Tomography Scan), DEXA Scan (Primus), Mammogram, Ultrasound, Digital X-ray, ETT (Exercise Tolerance Test) and Echocardiography. He also talked about the unparalleled quality of radiology services at Chughtai Lab.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was done by Dr Akhtar Sohail Chughtai, CEO Chughtai Lab, who then concluded the event with his vote of thanks to the audience. The event ended on a positive note with appreciation from the audience on was followed by Hi-tea, where guests had the opportunity to interact with the Chughtai Lab team.