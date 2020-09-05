Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received heavy rains on Friday, bringing the life to a standstill causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and hours long power outages.

Widespread rain-thunderstorm occurred in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In major cities including Lahore, rainwater inundated roads not only in low-lying areas but also in posh localities. Inundated rainwater caused massive traffic jams in urban areas.

In Lahore, the rains started late Thursday night and continued intermittently throughout the day on Friday.

According to an estimate Lahore received 128mm rain.

Bursts of heavy rains during the night and in the morning turned City roads and streets into lakes and ponds.

Downpour and strong winds caused tripping of around 100 Lesco feeders, causing power outages in major parts of Lahore. About two dozens feeders could not be restored even till filing of this report late night. Heavy rains caused inundation on railways track at Kot Lakhpat Station, disturbung schedule of trains.

Strong winds caused falling of trees and branches, hampering smooth vehicular movement on a number of roads including the Canal Bank Road.

Major roads, not only in Northern Lahore but also in several posh localities, were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds even hours after the rain stopped. Many roads were not cleared from inundated rainwater till filing of this report late night.

The rains added to the woes and miseries of motorists and pedestrians. Many vehicles and motorcycles were seen stuck in the inundated water in various parts of the city. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on major city roads due to inundation of rainwater.

Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the city. However, there were no casualties or major injuries reported.

Underpasses along the Canal Bank Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Lakshami Chowk, Garhi Shahu, Chowk Nakhuda, Mozang, Chuburji, Revaz Garden, Westwood Colony, portions of Raiwind Road, Shaarey Fatima Jinnah, Hameed Nizami Road, Mason Road, Zeldar Road, Ghazi Road, Samanabad, Main Boulevard Iqbal Town, portions of Multan Road, Wahdat Colony, Rehmanpura, Railway Road, Shadbagh, Circular Road, Sabzazar, Abbot Road, Lalazar Phase2, Montgomery Road, Gawalmandi, Data Nagar, Abdul Karim Road, R A Bazar, Nishat Colony, Nishter Town, Tajpura, Mughalpura, Maskeenpura, Ali Town, various roads in Johar Town, portions of Canal Road from Thokar Niaz Baig to Jubilee Town, China Scheme, Sultanpura, Dubanpura, McLeod Road, Sir Agha Khan Road, Nicholson Road, Empress Road and Joray Pul were the worst affected areas as far as inundation of rainwater is concerned.

According to the experts, monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and southern parts of the country. Westerly wave is lying over northwestern parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast rains for northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours. Mainly hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.