Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Advisor to the Chief Minister for Agriculture, Abdul Haye Dasti, on Friday said the facilities provided by the government would be extended to farmers on priority by ensuring transparency and merit.

During his visit to the office of Agriculture Departments, he said the prosperity of the country was linked with the prosperity of farmers. He congratulated the newly appointed Deputy Director of Agriculture Dr Shaukat Ali over his appointment. The advisor directed for proper guidance to the farmers in the district in order to increase per acre production. He said all the steps should be taken for resolving farmers’ issues.

On this occasion, Shaukat Ali briefed the advisor about the activities of agriculture department, different development projects, cotton production and about the flood situation.

DC for establishment of shelter home at DHQ

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjed Shoaib Khan Tareen on Friday said the shelter home was being established at District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital on permanent basis according to the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

While inspecting the site for establishment of shelter home, the DC said the attendants of patients and other needy people could stay in the shelter home where they would be provided all necessary facilities of life. He said a total of 40 people would be provided staying facility, adding, the separate rooms and halls would be constructed for males and females. Assistant Commisioner (AC) Rana Muhammad Shoaib and DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Maher Muhammad Iqbal were also present on this occasion.

Four flood relief camps set up in Muzaffargarh

As many as four flood relief camps were set up in tehsil Muzaffargarh, with local administration started holding announcement in mosques to warn locals for moving toward safer places. According to canal department sources, currently 157,000 cusec feet water was passing through Head Punjand point which was sharply approaching toward river Sindh. It had remained only few kilometers away from Ali Pur. While 450,000 cusec feet water was already passing through Sindh River.

Administration started displacing locals to safer places to get them saved from any untoward circumstances emerging out through flash flood.