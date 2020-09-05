Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday directed an anti-dengue campaign across the province and also expressed his concern over the surfacing of a new polio case.

“The health department, as well the administration, will have to work hard for the eradication of polio and dengue and the Commissioners and DCs should monitor both the campaigns”, he directed, while presiding over a meeting at his office in which secretary primary and secondary health gave a briefing about anti-dengue and anti-polio steps. Provincial ministers Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, Pir Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Chief Secretary, ACS, SMBR, Commissioners of Lahore and DG Khan Divisions attended the meeting while Divisional Commissioners participated through video link.

The chief minister ordered that the dengue surveillance plan should be implemented in letter and spirit. He made it clear that he would personally monitor the steps taken in this regard. “It is my mission to save the province from both the diseases and line departments would have to work hard for this purpose. Special attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance and the teams should be available in the field”, he affirmed.

The chief minister further stated that SOPs for the eradication of polio and dengue had been devised in the light of the WHO guidelines adding that implementation on these SOPs was necessary to achieve the targets. “There is no room for any negligence and poor performance will not be tolerated. Departmental action, as well as accountability, will be held on bad performance while the best performing staff will be encouraged”, he warned.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that every step would be audited and ‘all is good’ type reports would not be helpful. The CM further stated that anti-dengue work would be daily monitored and results would have to be shown by employing collective efforts to overcome poliovirus.

CM FOR EARLY DISPOSAL OF RAINWATER FROM LOW LYING AREAS

Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday directed early disposal of rain water from low lying areas saying that every resource should be utilized by WASA and administration to ensure early completion of the job.

He warned that negligence would not be tolerated and drainage of water should be ensured in minimum time span. WASA and admin officials should remain in the field to ensure implementation of the devised plan, he stressed. Negligence would not be tolerated and citizens should not face any difficulty, he added.

He further directed that traffic police, WASA and administrative officers should remain in the field and smooth flow of traffic should be ensured. Reports about the disposal of rainwater should be sent to the CM Office along with the timelines, he added.

CM CANCELS MEETINGS TO INSPECTS RAINWATER DISPOSAL

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar cancelled his routine meetings on Friday to inspect the situation resulting due to heavy rain and visited different parts of Lahore city without any protocol.

He also inspected an underground water storage facility at Lawrence Road and directed that water disposal should be completed in the earliest. He expressed the satisfaction that rainwater was being stored in an underground water storage facility and announced that more underground water storage facilities would be developed in Lahore to solve the water disposal issue permanently. He also directed to utilize all available resources and asked the admin, as well as the WASA staff, to personally monitor the water disposal. The administrative officers and WASA officials should remain in the field until the completion of job and traffic police should actively work for the smooth flow of traffic on city roads. “I belong to the people and administration has been activated for early solution of difficulties facing the people”’, he said, adding that different teams were busy in disposal of water in every area and the whole process was being monitored as well.

“I have felt the difficulty faced by the citizens due to heavy rains. Our joys and sorrows are common and I am standing with the citizens. The disposal of water should be ensured at the earliest and citizens’ difficulty should be resolved without any delay”, the CM further added.

CM CONDEMNS ATTACK ON SECURITY FORCES

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned an attack on security forces in North Waziristan and paid rich tributes to the great sacrifice of martyred Lt. Nasir Hussain Khalid, Naik Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Usman Akhtar. He also extended sympathies to their families and prayed for early recovery of the injured. The brave sons of Pakistan sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country and the whole nation paid tributes to their immortal sacrifices, he added

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES IN RAIN RELATED INCIDENTS

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in rain-related accidents in different cities and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He has directed the concerned administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and all-out resources should be utilized for rescue operations. He stated that the line departments had been activated and were fully vigilant to deal with any untoward situation. He directed that affectees should be provided immediate relief along with arrangements for their boarding and lodging. Any sloppiness would not be tolerated in provision of relief to the affectees, he added.