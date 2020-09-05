Share:

Pakistan on Saturday has reported 5 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 298,025. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,340.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 513 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 130,253 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,118 in Punjab, 36,498 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,726 in Islamabad, 13,157 in Balochistan, 2,313 in Azad Kashmir and 2,960 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,422 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,208 in Punjab, 1,255 in KP, 144 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 71 in GB and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,732,325 coronavirus tests and 24,857 in last 24 hours. 282,553 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 535 patients are in critical condition.