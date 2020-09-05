Share:

ISLAMABAD-The estate with its flamboyant decor and pop art feel has been listed at $24.5 million.Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo purchased the Florida property back in 2013 for $17.25 million and have been trying to sell it on and off since early 2017. The beachfront estate, that comprises a main residence plus two guest apartments, spans approximately 15,000 square feet and boasts a total of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The mansion as ‘equal parts blue-chip pop-art gallery and chic family home.’Its audacious interiors were designed, the outlet says, as a fitting space in which the German designer could house his art collection that includes pieces by Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin.