FAISALABAD - The Punjab governor/chancellor has appointed Professor Dr Asif Tanveer, chairman Department of Agronomy and Director Academics UAF, as Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for a period of three years or till the age of superannuation, which is earlier. Dr Asif Tanveer has a vast experience of teaching and research of 32 years. He produced 14 PhDs and 105 MSc scholars as the major supervisor, whereas he was the member of supervisory committee for 21 PhDs and 94 MSc scholars. He has written 114 research papers of impact factor and 44 research papers without impact factors in the international journals. He is an author of five books. His citation number was standing at 3,758 with 905 impact factor citations. His research interests are in the field of both basic and applied research on weed biology, herbicide selectivity, allelopathy and weed control in field crops.