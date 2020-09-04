Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (FE&PT) on Friday directed the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) for academic management of the public sector schools and colleges to reduce the learning losses of the students in academic year.

The notification issued by the ministry to the Director General (DG) FDE regarding resumption of normalcy in education sector said that in accordance with likelihood of re-opening of educational institutions by September 15, 2020, all heads of institutions are advised to plan and design strategies for an optimal academic management to ensure the learning losses of students are minimised and the students are not only able to cope with the academics pressure in reduced timelines but are also able to meet the expected standard.

The ministry giving directions said that there shall be remedial classes in the winter vacations (except public holidays) in current academic session (2020-21). Saturdays may be used as working days for all educational institutions in ICT for remedial classes.

It said that the assessment of students after re-opening of educational institutions shall be used as bench mark to design course and pace of teaching-learning plans. Where necessary, a quick revision of content of previous academic year to be done as a foundational skill.

It also added that with this session reduced to two terms only, every institution shall devise institution specific and grade specific framework of action in line with guidelines issued inclusive of reduced syllabi from the concerned office.

The ministry said that the learning loss management must also be viewed in long term and next year’s plan also has to be considerate in this regard.

It said that the Federal Directorate of Education is advised to ensure these directives be incorporated in this year’s planning and ensure that all heads of institutions follow the same in true letter and spirit while keeping their respective offices in Federal Directorate of Education apprised of the conduct and implementation of the same.

Earlier, the ministry also directed FDE to convene a meeting of all heads of institutions regarding resumption of normalcy and re-opening of educational institutions.

The ministry has also directed educational boards through IBCC forum to defer their annual exams for two to three weeks.

The ministry said that these directives will help the students and teachers to retrieve over two months of their academic loss.

A letter issued by the ministry said that in accordance with likelihood of re-opening of educational institutions by September 15, 2020 (subject to decisions by the forum of IPEMC on 7th September 2020) all heads of educational institutions are advised to make preparations for resumption of educational activities as per devised SOPs and guidelines issued from relevant quarters.