peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health & Finance, Taimur Jhagra has said that polio eradication is a matter of national pride and still remains the top priority of the government and urged all the line departments to work as a team to achieve the goal of polio-free status.

He was chairing a district review meeting on polio eradication at the KP Emergency Operations Centre here yesterday.

Elaborating his thoughts, the minister said that polio is affecting our children and leaving them disabled for life and emphasized the need for eradication of the disease that has been wiped out from the globe including African countries with much poor socio-economic indicators.

Taimur Jhagra directed District Health Officers (DHOs) to fill the gaps that were creating hurdles in the polio eradication in their respective districts.

Secretary Health, Imtiaz Hussan emphasized the need for wiping out the menace of polio from the region and underscored the need for dedicated efforts at all levels.

Earlier, EOC Coordinator Abdul Basit, briefed the minister and the forum about the preparations for the upcoming campaign in the province and district wise challenges In the August campaign.