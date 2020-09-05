Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against US blogger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie for passing extremely derogatory and slanderous remarks about Pakistan Peoples Party assassinated Chairperson and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The complaint was filed in FIA by PPP leader Muhammad Shakeel Abbasi. After investigations , the FIA concluded that the accused was found guilty of offences under section 20 of PECA-2016 r/ w 500 PPC the said section are non-cognizable in nature therefore necessary permission for investigation was sought from the learned court u/ s 155 CR.P.C. The FIA further stated “the instant complaint is instituted this learned court is to prosecute the accused U/ s 20 of PECA-2016 r/ w 500 PPC. In view of sufficient, incriminating evidences/ material on record.”FIA has further requested to summon the witnesses and notice to Mst. Cynthia Dawn Ritchie of 20 PECA 2016 r/ w 500 PPC.It must be mentioned here that Ms. Cynthia Dawn Ritchie came to Pakistan on business visa initially for one month and thereafter she made 45 visits to Pakistan. On 27th May, 2020, she passed highly derogatory and slanderous remarks about former PM Benazir Bhutto on her Twitter account. Her derogatory tweets about Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto not only hurt the sentiments of PPP workers and leaders but also people across the world. Senator Rehman Malik as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior took the notice on these derogatory remarks of Cynthia D. Ritchie against his leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and asked the FIA to investigate the matter. Reportedly, Senator Rehman Malik was pressurized by certain quarters to withdraw the complaint against Cynthia but he refused to withdraw. Soon after the complaint lodged by the senator, she levelled allegations against Senator Rehman Malik.