The Group of 20 has called for more cooperation among countries to overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an extraordinary meeting held online on Thursday, G20 foreign ministers and representatives of international organizations discussed "the importance of coordinating precautionary measures on cross-border management to protect lives and livelihoods".

It also called for promoting measures to allow the economy to thrive with protective measures in place for the coronavirus.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his address called on the G20 nations to take concerted action to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The G20 meeting was chaired by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud who called for reopening borders in accordance with all the protective measures and national regulations.

The G20 members represent around 80% of the world's economy with its members the US, the EU, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, India and China.