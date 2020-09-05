Share:

ISLAMABAD-Joint Director of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Sajid Gondal has gone missing from the federal capital mysteriously, sources informed yesterday.

Spouse of the missing government official approached Shehzad Town police seeking legal assistance to find out the whereabouts of her husband after his official car found parked outside the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) on Park Road, Chak Shahzad.

“My husband Sajid Gondal visited a farm house in Chak Shehzad Thursday night, however, he did not return home and we are unable to contact him since his cell phone is switched off,” according to the application she submitted to the police.

However, the staffers of SECP shared that Sajid Gondal left his office after performing official duties in the evening, the sources said.

So far, the police have not registered the case on the complaint of Sajid Gondal’s wife.

On the other hand, Mirza Shehzad Akbar, the Advisor to PM on Interior and Accountability, took notice of the alleged kidnapping and ordered IGP Islamabad to recover the missing government official safely.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed were not available for comments on the issue.