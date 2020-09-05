Share:

ISLAMABAD - The second parliamentary year of the National Assembly remained comparatively favorable for the joint opposition in comparison with the treasury benches, as the former managed to raise their concerns on different matters and present bills in a greater number than the government. However, the government’s majority allowed them to pass more bills.

The lower house of the parliament in the outgoing parliamentary year remained in the session for 29 hours and 17 minutes, carrying out debate on issues such as Kashmir, coronavirus [COVID-19] and other matters.

According to the breakup available with The Nation, the opposition managed to introduce 123 private members bills in the house but it was only able to approve two bills in the outgoing parliamentary year. While the government side introduced 55 bills, it managed to approve 39 bills with the majority of votes and it also successfully laid down 28 ordinances. As many as 23 acts of parliament were adopted in the last parliamentary year. Verbal clashes were the norm during the legislative business carried out in the last parliamentary year, as most of the times the government bills were approved without the approval of the opposition.

The National Assembly secretariat had received 332 call-attention notices but only 52 issues came in discussion as rest of the 280 could not be entertained.

The government and the opposition members submitted 79 adjournment motions in the house to carry out debate on different issues, whereas the Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs disallowed 45 for discussion.

The available figures revealed that the second parliamentary year the government and the opposition members submitted 7782 questions for the Question-Hour. As many as 2540 cases were admitted and 1179 were answered by the concerned minister or parliamentary secretary. In the outgoing year, the members admitted 205 resolutions on different matters but 17 were adopted in the house. The available figures showed that the house carried out debate on ‘Motion of thanks’ on different topics including ‘locusts attacks’, ‘escalating COVID-19 situation’, ‘crash of PIA flight in Karachi’, ‘issues of privatization’, Steel Mills Karachi’ and ‘sugar shortage’. The house carried out detailed discussions on ‘Kashmir issue’, ‘COVID-19’, ‘issues of agriculture’ and ‘privatization’ in the house. The house in the last year met from 13th August 2019 to 12 August 2020 in different intervals. It also met during the coronavirus lockdown, as the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser arranged a sitting plan keeping in the view social distancing regulations.

Talking to The Nation, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said the role of the chair is to run parliament in a balanced and neutral way.

``I in last two year have given more time to the opposition to speak in the house as compared to the treasury benches,” said the Speaker mentioning that it was achievement to conduct the regular session of the parliament despite the threat of COVID-19.

The second parliamentary year successfully completed mandatory days despite coronavirus