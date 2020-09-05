Share:

On directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, government has decided to grant 50 percent quota to Islamabad domicile holders in jobs of federal institutions.

According to the notification issued by Establishment Division, the quota will be applicable on jobs of grade 1 to 15.

Federal government departments have allocated 19 percent quota for Sindh, 7.5 percent for open merit, 11.5 percent for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6 percent for Balochistan, two percent for Azad Kashmir and one percent for Gilgit-Baltistan.

Former Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) will have three percent quota and government has decided to continue quota for ex-FATA for next 10 years despite of their merger in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.